Cleveland firefighters rescue person trapped in flooded basement of apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)-- Cleveland Fire said Sunday morning it rescued a person who was trapped in the flooded basement of an apartment.
According to the Cleveland Division of Fire's Twitter page, the rescue happened on Stearns Road.
A firefighter suffered a minor injury during the rescue.
Ten people were displaced from apartments and four others sheltered in place. The Red Cross is helping them.
Heavy rain fell in parts of Northeast Ohio both Saturday and Sunday morning. A flash flood warning is in effect for Cuyahoga County.