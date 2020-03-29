1  of  3
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Latest for March 29 Here is a list of what’s considered essential under stay at home order Companies looking to hire Northeast Ohioans amid coronavirus crisis
Watch Now
Fox 8 News at 11 a.m.

Cleveland firefighters rescue person trapped in flooded basement of apartment

News
Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)-- Cleveland Fire said Sunday morning it rescued a person who was trapped in the flooded basement of an apartment.

According to the Cleveland Division of Fire's Twitter page, the rescue happened on Stearns Road.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury during the rescue.

**See flooding throughout Northeast Ohio in the video, above**

Ten people were displaced from apartments and four others sheltered in place. The Red Cross is helping them.


Heavy rain fell in parts of Northeast Ohio both Saturday and Sunday morning. A flash flood warning is in effect for Cuyahoga County.

**Weather updates**

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral