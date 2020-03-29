Cleveland firefighters rescue person trapped in flooded basement of apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)-- Cleveland Fire said Sunday morning it rescued a person who was trapped in the flooded basement of an apartment.

According to the Cleveland Division of Fire's Twitter page, the rescue happened on Stearns Road.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury during the rescue.

Ten people were displaced from apartments and four others sheltered in place. The Red Cross is helping them.

#CLEFIRE Dramatic water rescue at 2040 Stearns RD. Person trapped in basement apartment and rescued. One firefighter minor injury. 10 people displaced from apartments and 4 occupants sheltered in place. @NEORedCross enroute to assist. pic.twitter.com/pMoTRJIqQf — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) March 29, 2020



Heavy rain fell in parts of Northeast Ohio both Saturday and Sunday morning. A flash flood warning is in effect for Cuyahoga County.

