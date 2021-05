CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters rescued a driver who was pinned under a car following a rollover accident early Tuesday morning.

The driver had crashed through a fence and ended upside down in a parking lot around 1:00 a.m. at Superior Ave. and E. 125th St.

It took Cleveland firefighters about 10 minutes to pull the driver out from under the vehicle.

EMS took the driver to the hospital.

Roads in the area were briefly closed following the accident.