CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. in the 10600 block of Pasadena Ave.

Cleveland Fire tells FOX 8 firefighters rescued a young child from the home.

No word on how many others were in the home when the fire broke out.

No injuries have been reported from the scene.

Fire investigators will be working to determine a cause.