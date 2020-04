CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters were on the scene of a fire at a chemical plant for several hours overnight.

The fire at Chemical Solvents on Jennings Rd. broke out around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, there were visible flames coming from one of the buildings.

Initially, firefighters got the fire out within an hour, but the fire rekindled.

Firefighters got it under control just after 4 a.m.

No one was hurt.

