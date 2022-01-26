Cleveland firefighters help save dog from eastside house fire

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A house fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on Cleveland’s east side.

While no residents were home at the time, Cleveland firefighters and EMS were able to rescue a dog from the house on East 145th Street, just south of St. Clair Avenue. The fire reportedly started in the back of home on the first floor and moved up to the second floor.

“When we arrived on scene, the whole back of this building was on fire,” Cleveland Division of Fire Public Information Officer Lt. Mike Norman said (as seen in the video above).

House fire breaks out on East 145th Street. WJW photo

House fire breaks out on East 145th Street. WJW photo

House fire breaks out on East 145th Street. WJW photo

The dog is reportedly in good health now after receiving oxygen and albuterol, and no one else was injured in the incident.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and cost of damages have not yet been reported.