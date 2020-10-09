Cleveland firefighters free two people trapped after car hits pole

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Unit spent hours reconstructing the scene of a crash that happened late Thursday.

A car hit a pole at E. 55th St. and Truscon Ave. just after 11 p.m.

Two people who were in the vehicle were trapped.







Cleveland firefighters were able to free them.

Both people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

No one involved has been identified.

