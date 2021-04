CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators with the Cleveland Fire Department will be looking into the cause of a house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out in the 12400 block of Saywell Ave. just before 4 a.m.

Cleveland firefighters were forced out of the home by the flames after about 30 minutes and began fighting defensively.

There were people in the home when the fire broke out.

There is no word on injuries.