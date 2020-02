Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Cleveland police are investigating after the Cleveland Fire Department found a burning body Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a report a tree fire just after 4 a.m. at Larchmont near Clermont Rd.

When they arrived, they found some brush on fire and discovered a body, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

