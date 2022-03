CLEVELAND (WJW) – Firefighters responded to a wood frame house fire that broke out in Cleveland on Wednesday.

It happened in the 10200 block of Orleans Avenue.

The home was occupied at the time, but luckily no one was injured. The American Red Cross is helping two residents after they were left without a place to stay.

According to fire officials, the fire caused about $75,000 in damages.

Investigators ruled the fire as accidental.