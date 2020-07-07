Cleveland firefighters battle flames at high rise

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Fire Department responded to a fire just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire broke out in an apartment on the 12th floor of a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) 19-story high-rise in the 2700 block of Washington Ave.







2700 Washington Ave. fire

FOX 8 crews on the scene report people were on the roof and screaming for help at one point.

Several residents were treated for minor injuries.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help some residents.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8