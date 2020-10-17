Cleveland firefighters battle early morning blaze in east bank of the Flats

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland firefighters are on scene of a fire in the east bank of the Flats.
According to the department, it happened at a mixed use building on Old River Road.
That area is closed down while firefighters work to get the fire under control.
One of the firefighters did suffer a minor injury.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
