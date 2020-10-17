Cleveland firefighters battle early morning blaze in east bank of the Flats

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland firefighters are on scene of a fire in the east bank of the Flats.

According to the department, it happened at a mixed use building on Old River Road.

That area is closed down while firefighters work to get the fire under control.

One of the firefighters did suffer a minor injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

#CLEFIREONSCENE 222 Alarm Fire in Occupied Mixed Use Building on Old River Road, east bank of Flats, next to Cuyahoga River in 2nd Battalion. Fire Under Control. One #CLEFIRE Member Minor Injury. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/MQBXVbkasd — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 17, 2020

