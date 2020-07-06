Cleveland firefighters battle blaze at old Juvenile Justice Center downtown

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland firefighters battled a fire at the old Juvenile Justice Center downtown on East 22nd St. Sunday night.
According to the department, crews arrived on scene around 9:30 p.m. and were met by heavy smoke and flames.
No injuries were reported. It’s unclear what caused the blaze.
Officials say the building has been abandoned for a while.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.
