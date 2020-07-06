1  of  4
Breaking News
See the list before you go: These Cleveland-area attractions are requiring face masks
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
See the list: Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer

Cleveland firefighters battle blaze at old Juvenile Justice Center downtown

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland firefighters battled a fire at the old Juvenile Justice Center downtown on East 22nd St. Sunday night.

According to the department, crews arrived on scene around 9:30 p.m. and were met by heavy smoke and flames.

No injuries were reported. It’s unclear what caused the blaze.

Officials say the building has been abandoned for a while.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral