CLEVELAND — A firefighter was injured while helping to put out a house fire on Cleveland’s east side Sunday, the fire department confirmed.

Emergency responders were called to the 13500 block of Ferris Avenue after neighbors called in a fire. People were reportedly inside when the blaze started but firefighters were able to get the second floor flames under control about 25 minutes after arriving on scene.

One firefighter from Engine 36 was reportedly burned on the neck and had to be taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. They are reportedly stable and no one else was injured in the fire.

The fire was determined to be an accident after someone left food cooking unattended, investigators said.

The extent of damages to the property has not yet been reported.