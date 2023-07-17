Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The trial for the man accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter in November started on Monday.

41-Year-Old Leander Bissell is accused of killing firefighter Johnny Tetrick while Tetrick was assisting the scene of a rollover crash near Bratenahl.

Leander Bissell

On Monday, witnesses of what happened that night were called to testify what they saw.

Some of the witnesses to take the stand were some of Tetrick’s former crew members, and police officers who were working the scene on November 19th.

Leander Bissell’s attorney spent time questioning the safety protocol used during the response of the initial rollover crash.

The State pushed back on the theory Tetrick’s crew wasn’t following proper safety protocols when Tetrick was struck.

Bissell face charges that could put him behind bars for years to come.

This is a bench trial, which means presiding Judge Timothy McCormick, will decide whether Bissell is found guilty.