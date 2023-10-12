CLEVELAND (WJW) — Three adults and three cats were rescued from a Thursday morning house fire in the city.

One city firefighter suffered a minor injury rescuing one of the cats, according to a social media post from the Cleveland Division of Fire.

The fire started in the attic of the home along West 114th Street, north of Lorain Avenue, firefighters said.

  (Cleveland Division of Fire)
The firefighter who was injured was taken to a local hospital.

The damage is estimated to a loss of $90,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.