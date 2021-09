CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland firefighter was injured this morning as crews battled flames in a multiple-alarm fire.

Cleveland Fire Department tweeted they were on the scene at Douse Avenue where three houses were involved, two were occupied.

One fire fighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and no civilians were reported hurt.

The department says 60 fire fighters total were at the scene.

There is no word on what started the fire. The investigation is still underway.