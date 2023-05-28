CLEVELAND (WJW) — A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze at a vacant home Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to a house on East 125th Street near Superior Avenue just after 5 p.m. for reports a fire had broken out.

Firefighters at a home on East 125th Street near Superior Avenue. WJW photo

Fire officials said that when crews entered the structure, the floor collapsed and one firefighter fell into the basement below.

Pulled out of the wreckage, the firefighter was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for minor burns. He is reportedly in stable condition.

The flames took about an hour to extinguish, officials said, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.