WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW)– A firefighter was arrested in the deadly shooting of his roommate at their Willoughby apartment.

Kevin McCarthy, 25, was charged voluntary manslaughter. The Cleveland Division of Fire said he was hired in 2021 and he’s been suspended without pay.

McCarthy called dispatch just after 10 p.m. on April 14 to report he accidentally shot his roommate, according to Willoughby police. Officers responded to the Willogrove Apartments on Grove Avenue.

Christian Kilburg, 25, was dead inside the unit from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

McCarthy was taken to the Lake County Jail, where he was arraigned by video Monday morning.

Willoughby police said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at 440-953-4210.