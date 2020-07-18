Cleveland fire turns fatal, firefighters report

CLEVELAND (WJW) — This morning, Cleveland firefighters confirmed that they are on the scene of a fatal fire.

Cleveland EMS also said that they responded to 11000 block of Mount Overlook Avenue, and that an “approximately 40-year-old was declared DOA.”

Firefighters are offering no other details at this time.

