Cleveland fire truck hit by car while responding to accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland fire truck is out of service after it was hit by another car while responding to an accident.

The fire truck was arriving to the scene of a crash at Superior Ave. and E. 59th St. around 12 a.m. Friday.

Another car hit the fire truck and left the scene. No firefighters were hurt.











Firefighters were responding to an SUV into a brick building at that location.

Witnesses told police two people who were in the car ran away on foot.

No one inside the building was hurt.

Safety inspectors will be checking out the building to make sure there is no structural damage.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8