Cleveland Fire to ‘Sound the Alarm’ for safety

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Fire wants to remind everyone of one of the key elements in fire safety.

Emergency sirens will sound for one minute on Saturday, October 31 at 6:05 p.m. to remind people to change their smoke alarm batteries.

The clocks fall back for Daylight Saving time this weekend.

“Working smoke alarms save lives,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “As you change your clocks this Saturday, I encourage everyone to also change the batteries in your smoke alarms. It might just save the lives of your loved ones.”

The “Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery” campaign is a national home fire safety program sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and endorsed locally by the Cleveland Division of Fire and the American Red Cross.

Cleveland Fire Stations will have a limited supply of batteries available to residents on a first come, first served basis.

Residents can call (216) 361-5535 to request smoke alarms if they do not already have them on every floor of the house and every room where people sleep.