CLEVELAND (WJW) – Investigators with the Cleveland Division of Fire will be looking into the cause of a house fire that injured one person early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 1200 block of E 112th St. around 1:30 a.m.

Crews saw heavy smoke when they arrived.

Firefighters work to knock out flames at a home in the 1200 block of E 112th St. in East Cleveland. FOX 8 photo

Firefighters rescued a 50-year-old man from the home.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in 30 minutes.