CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Fire Department issued a warning Thursday after extinguishing the flames in an occupied apartment building.

In a Tweet, the department says crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the 16100 block of Lake Shore Boulevard and no injuries were reported.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Occupied Apartment Fire 16100 block of Lake Shore Blvd in 6th Battalion. Fire quickly extinguished. Crews checking for extension to other apartments. No injuries reported. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/OV7vm1Ciqx — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) April 22, 2021

After an investigation, they say they determined the fire was started by accident, then issued this warning: ‘Keep lighters and matches out of children’s reach.’