Cleveland fire department: All occupants escape blaze affecting 3 homes

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland firefighters are investigating a house fire incident that took place Wednesday evening.

Fire crews first arrived on scene around 7:15 p.m., in response to a report a two and a half story house was on fire on East 30th Street and that people were inside. Upon arrival, firefighters reportedly saw two adjacent exposure homes were also aflame, and more crews were called in.

All fires were reportedly under control around 7:40 p.m., the Cleveland Division of Fire said, and all occupants were able to escape the buildings. No firefighters were hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, firefighters said, nor is there a damage estimate for the properties involved.

WJW photo