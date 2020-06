CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland fire is assisting with a gas leak that occurred on the city’s east side Thursday afternoon.

According to firefighters, there is a large gas leak on Hazel Road.

Several buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

Hazel Road is closed east of East Boulevard to Magnolia Drive.

Firefighters are laying out fire lines and securing the scene. As of right now there is not an active fire.

Cleveland fire says Dominion Energy crews are also on scene.