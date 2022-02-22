Cleveland featured as stop on Viking’s Great Lakes cruise this summer

Looking up the Cuyahoga River to the skyline of Cleveland. Lush greenery along the river, combined with the blue sky, give this a warm and inviting feel. (Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Viking Cruises is taking guests on a tour of the Great Lakes this summer, including a stop in Cleveland.

The 15-day excursion will make several ports of call along the five Great Lakes from Duluth, Minnesota to Toronto, Canada.

On their website, Viking Cruises posted the following entry about Cleveland:

“Cleveland sits on the shores of Lake Erie at the mouth of the Cuyahoga River and is a major port along the St. Lawrence Seaway. This industrial city is also a gateway to the Cuyahoga Valley and its namesake national park, a region of reclaimed nature covering 51 square miles of landscape between Cleveland and Akron. A mix of forests, wetlands and canals, as well as the majestic cascade of Brandywine Falls, the park has more than 125 miles of hiking trails that crisscross the land, including one that runs along the former route of the Ohio and Erie Canal Towpath Trail.“

The trip also lets guests experience Niagara Falls and the Georgian Bay.

The first cruise kicks off on June 10 and the last kicks off Sept. 12. Check out dates and prices here.

The Switzerland-based cruise line was founded in 1997. It now offers river, ocean and expedition excursions on around the world.