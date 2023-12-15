*Attached video: Parents shaken by advanced scam call mimicking daughter’s voice, demanding ransom

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FBI of Cleveland is warning holiday shoppers to watch out for scams this season.

According to a press release from the FBI Cleveland Field Office, criminals look for opportunities to take advantage of consumers this time of year.

According to the FBI, the two most prevalent holiday scams are non-delivery and non-payment crimes. Those crimes are defined by the FBI as, “Goods or services are shipped, and payment is never rendered (nonpayment). Payment is sent, and goods or services are never received, or are of lesser quality (non-delivery),” according to the release.

The FBI asks that shoppers be extra cautious and vigilant this holiday season.

According to the FBI, the Internet Crime Complaint Center has received over 40,000 complaints related to these crimes, totaling about $250 million worth of losses.

“Criminals have adapted to the way we shop and continue to capitalize on our trust,” FBI Cleveland Special Agent in Charge Gregory Nelsen said. “They are becoming more creative and offering payment forms such as cash, wire transfer, gift cards, and cryptocurrency. Sadly, this makes buying—and scamming, easy.”

The FBI asks that if you believe you are a victim of a scam, contact your financial institution, local law enforcement and file a complaint with IC3.

