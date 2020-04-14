Cleveland FBI: Man with ‘bad body odor’ pulled out demand note, robbed US Bank

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of the FBI said authorities are looking for a suspected bank robber.

According to the FBI, the man walked into the US Bank on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday. He tried to get into the bank several times before it opened, the FBI said.

At first, he tried to get money by using a withdrawal slip, but couldn’t find a good account number. He was told to come back with identification to make a withdrawal.

The FBI said the man then pulled out a demand note that said, “I have a gun and I will shoot you if you press the button. I want 20, 50, 100’s.”

The teller complied.

The suspect is described as having “bad body odor,” and being between 5-6″ and 5’8″ and weighing 180 lbs.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of Police, the Cleveland Division of the FBI, or Crime Stoppers. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible. Tips can remain anonymous.