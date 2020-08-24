Cleveland FBI looking for suspect in Dollar Bank robbery

Dollar Bank robbery-courtesy: FBI

Dollar Bank robbery-courtesy: FBI

Dollar Bank robbery-courtesy: FBI

Dollar Bank robbery-courtesy: FBI

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of the FBI is looking for a suspect accused of robbing Dollar Bank on Fulton Parkway.

According to the FBI, on Friday at around 5:30 p.m., the suspect gave a note indicating a bank robbery. No weapon was seen.

The man-described as 5’9″- fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Division of Police – 2nd District, the Cleveland Division of the FBI or Crime Stoppers.

Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HEADLINES, BELOW: