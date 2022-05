CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Office of the FBI will hold a memorial service to honor the special agents killed in the line of duty at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The event, which coincides with Police Week, will feature the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office color guard and bagpipers, musicians from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and speakers from the FBI.

The ceremony is held at the Cleveland FBI, located on Lakeside Avenue.