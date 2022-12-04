CLEVELAND (WJW) — After serving an 11-game suspension for multiple violations of the NFL’s sexual misconduct policy, Deshaun Watson made his return to football against his former franchise in Houston.

Back in Cleveland, Watson’s return had some Browns fans feeling conflicted.

“Well, it’s always going to be in the back of everybody’s mind, but he’s a good player,” shared Gabriel Muller.

Some, believing the Browns QB has paid the price with a long suspension, after the NFL found Watson’s behavior was both “egregious” and ” predatory.”

“I trust the Browns organization. They did their research,” said Lucas Chester.

Other fans feel for those affected by Watson’s actions, which included over two dozen allegations of lewd behavior, sexual harassment, and at least two claims of sexual assault.

“For me, especially as a woman, I want to be empathetic to the victims for whatever they are going through,” explained Jasmine Harden.

However, almost every Browns fan we spoke with was consistent in expressing their love for this football team regardless of who is in uniform.

“It’s the Browns, man. I have been a Browns fan my whole life. It doesn’t matter who the quarterback is, it’s the Browns. I love the Browns no matter what,” said Joe Brutout.

Watson was asked by a reporter in his postgame press conference if he felt any remorse for the actions that led to his suspension.

The Watson responded with the following statement:

“It’s something that is legal and clinical, we have answered before, and they don’t want me to address anything like that. It was a tough situation, the suspension was tough but at the same time my main focus is we are just trying to be 1-0 as a football player today,” said Watson.