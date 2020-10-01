Cleveland family treated for high levels of carbon monoxide

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A family on Cleveland‘s west side was treated for high levels of carbon monoxide Thursday morning.
Cleveland EMS officials said they responded to a home on West 30th Street. Four patients, ages 2 to 85, were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition.
The hospital said the family is doing OK and is expected to be released in a couple hours.
