Cleveland family treated for high levels of carbon monoxide

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A family on Cleveland‘s west side was treated for high levels of carbon monoxide Thursday morning.

Cleveland EMS officials said they responded to a home on West 30th Street. Four patients, ages 2 to 85, were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center in stable condition.

The hospital said the family is doing OK and is expected to be released in a couple hours.

