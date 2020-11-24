Cleveland family says lost pet is emotional support dog for child with autism

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland family has lost a little dog named Summer.

Summer the dog

Summer is an emotional support dog for their child who has autism, the family says.

They say the child is heartbroken.

According to the family, Summer got out of a window in the home on November 19.

They say she is microchipped.

She was last seen near Buckeye and Woodhill Rd.

Summer is 10 lbs. with black and brown markings.

