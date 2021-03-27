Cleveland families in need receive Easter baskets at drive-thru event

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With cars lined up through the parking lot, the Cleveland Hope Exchange gave away food and Easter baskets to families in need during a drive-thru event Saturday.

Posted at Dennison Elementary School at West 33rd Street for one of its monthly giveaways, the charity organization partnered with the city and other local organizations to make sure area children could receive treats on Easter.

Hope Exchange volunteers helped give away 30,000 pounds of food, along with 1,500 Easter baskets packed with holiday goodies for children.

“We’re so honored to get to serve the families that we do,” said Megan Klint, executive director of Hope Exchange. “We see how thankful they are especially during the holidays. They want to be able to provide their children with gifts and we’re happy to be able to provide them.”

