CLEVELAND (WJW) – The City of Cleveland is extending hours at several recreation centers so residents can keep cool Monday night.

The following cooling centers will be open until 10 p.m.:

The sites are:

  • Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
    • 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.
  • Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
    • 16300 Lakeshore Blvd
  • Halloran Skating Rink
    • 3550 W. 117th Street
  • Kovacic Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
    • 6250 St. Clair Ave.
  • Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
    • 6301 Lorain Ave.
  • Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
    • 1380 E. 32nd Street
  • Frederick Douglass Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
    • 15401 Miles Ave.
  • Glenville Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
    • 680 E. 113th Street
  • Hamilton Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
    • 13200 Kinsman Ave.
  • Stella Walsh Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center
    • 7345 Broadway Ave.

