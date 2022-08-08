CLEVELAND (WJW) – The City of Cleveland is extending hours at several recreation centers so residents can keep cool Monday night.

The following cooling centers will be open until 10 p.m.:

The sites are:

Zelma George Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

Collinwood Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center 16300 Lakeshore Blvd

Halloran Skating Rink 3550 W. 117 th Street

Kovacic Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center 6250 St. Clair Ave.

Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center 6301 Lorain Ave.

Sterling Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center 1380 E. 32 nd Street

Frederick Douglass Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center 15401 Miles Ave.

Glenville Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center 680 E. 113 th Street

Hamilton Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center 13200 Kinsman Ave.

Stella Walsh Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center 7345 Broadway Ave.



Keep up with the latest forecast here.