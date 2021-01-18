Cleveland, Euclid bars cited for violating state COVID-19 orders

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Last night, two more Ohio bars were found to be in violation of various state health orders, the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

Both of those bars are located in Northeast Ohio, including one in Cleveland. Neither was cited for being open past curfew (which has been extended, as seen in the video above).

Here’s what each bar was cited with after being observed in reported violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

Harry Buffalo in Cleveland: Agents arrived at the establishment around 4:40 p.m. Sunday to find about 250 customers milling around with little social distancing taking place. The bar was cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity.

Cebar’s Euclid Tavern in Euclid: This bar was also cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity, when agents saw people gathered together (especially by the bar, ordering) without social distancing. Agents said there were about 150 patrons at the bar around 4:50 p.m. The bar has already been cited twice during the pandemic.

All of these cases will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.