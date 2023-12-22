CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I TEAM has found that two Cleveland EMS workers were arrested for alleged drunk driving on the same night. The City has taken them off the streets at a time when EMS is already short staffed.

Both cases happened last week with Cleveland EMS workers off-duty. The City says one employee was arrested in Lakewood and one in Westlake.

The Mayor’s Office said in an e-mail, “They are both on unpaid administrative leave until their cases are adjudicated or until they are in a counseling program and driving privileges will be evaluated upon adjudication.”

We’ve reported often on short-staffing leading to more delays with Cleveland ambulances and just this week we revealed more cases of serious calls with no units to send.

One woman said she waited 52 minutes while seriously hurt after a fall. “I was very upset about it but there was nothing I could do,” Elaine Jackson told the I-TEAM. “I’m, like…oh are they coming yet? Oh, are they coming yet? Oh, are they coming yet?” Jackson said.

The EMS union president released a statement on the two workers facing charges. Mark Barrett, President of CARE1975 said, “The two individuals have no previous history and excellent driving records. Both look forward to their day in court. CARE members remain committed to keeping the citizens safe and healthy during the holiday season.”

Barrett also addressed the impact on staffing indicating some new EMS employees will soon be hitting the streets. The statement said.

“There should be no lapse in staffing given one of the employees is already off on extended leave and several lateral transfers are scheduled to be released in less than a week.”

We will update this story as the impaired driving cases move through court.