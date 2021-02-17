Cleveland EMS unit reportedly involved in east side crash that injured 4

WJW photo

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A crash involving an EMS unit occurred at East 55th Street and Carnegie Avenue Wednesday, Cleveland EMS confirmed. The crash can be viewed in the FOX 8 photos above.

According to Cleveland EMS, four people were sent to the hospital following the incident.

A 19-year-old man was sent to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition, EMS said. Three others, were take to University Hospitals, a 19-year-old man in serious condition, a 20 year-old man who was stable and a 52-year-old woman who was also stable.

