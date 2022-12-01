CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found the City of Cleveland has fired a manager over EMS billing for lying about hours worked while mishandling claims and not handling claims.

Records just released to the I-Team Thursday show, back on September 7, the City fired Marietta Nelson.

Her termination papers identify her as a Project Coordinator in the Department of Finance—Assessments and Licenses, EMS Billing.

An internal investigation determined Nelson caused the City to fail an audit, plus “approximately 800 claims dating back 4-5 months were placed on hold”.

The City’s Chief Financial Officer and Director of Finance wrote, “You failed in your duty (to) administer and enforce proper billing policies and procedures within the EMS billing unit.”

The termination papers also accuse Nelson of “Taking unauthorized or extended lunch breaks.”

And “often you arrived an hour or more after your shift began.”

The investigation began when employees said “you typically do not work eight hours in a day and/or forty hours in a workweek…This activity was further verified through your garage swipes.”

These findings do not outline how much money was involved in the EMS billing claims, or how much money if any, may not have been collected by the City.

We have requested a comment from the City.

The I-Team has sent follow-up questions regarding the financial impact. Additionally, we are asking how the manager’s work habits went unnoticed by any of her bosses.

A City spokesperson wrote back in an email, “Our finance team is gathering these answers for you.”

The disciplinary paperwork shows the internal investigation started in July.

The termination letter also says, “Your actions and behavior constitute egregious behavior and poor judgment and are a disservice to our employees.”

The I-Team tried reaching Marietta Nelson multiple ways, and we have not received a response.