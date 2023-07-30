*The above video is from a recent fatal crash in front of busy stores on W. 117th*

(CLEVELAND) (WJW) — A 30-year-old woman was killed in a car crash just before midnight Saturday.

According to Cleveland EMS officials, the vehicle struck a utility pole. The crash happened at the intersection of St., Clair Avenue and Woodworth Road.

Officials said the woman died at the scene of the accident. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name at this time.