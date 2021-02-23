Cleveland EMS: 2 hospitalized after car crashes into restaurant

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland EMS says two people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a restaurant Tuesday night.

The crash occurred near W. 110th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Paramedics transported a 23-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man to Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital. The man was in serious condition and the woman in stable condition, EMS reports.

FOX 8 photographers on scene captured footage of the crash.

Car crashes into restaurant at W. 110th & Lorain (FOX 8 News Photo)

