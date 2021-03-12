Cleveland emergency sirens will sound citywide Saturday as reminder to change smoke alarm batteries

**For more on Daylight Saving Time, watch the video below.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Emergency sirens in the city of Cleveland will sound at 6:05 p.m. Saturday to remind residents to change their smoke alarm batteries when they spring ahead.

“Working smoke alarms save lives,” Mayor Frank Jackson said in a press release. “As you change your clocks this Saturday I encourage everyone to also change the batteries in your smoke alarms. It might just save the lives of your loved ones.”

The Cleveland Fire Department also urges residents take a few minutes to review fire-safety measures, like checking smoke alarms, establishing an emergency escape route and designating a common meeting place once outside the home.

Cleveland fire stations will have a limited supply of batteries available to residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents can call 216-361-5535 to request smoke alarms if they don’t have them on every floor of the house and every room where people sleep.