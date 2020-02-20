Cleveland elementary school student struck by hit-skip driver while exiting school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A third-grader at Waverly Elementary School in Cleveland was struck by a vehicle as she was getting off a school bus Thursday afternoon.

Authorities told FOX 8's Kevin Freeman that the incident occurred near the intersection of W. 73rd Street and Dearborn Avenue around 4 p.m.

School officials say the driver was behind the bus and attempted to pass it when he struck the girl and ran over her leg.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say she is in stable condition.

The driver fled the scene and although police pursued him, he managed to get away.

Police are on the scene. This matter remains under investigation.