Cleveland Division of Police mourning two officers

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is mourning two police officers on Friday.

Det. James Skernivitz was shot and killed at West 65th Street and Storer Avenue in Cleveland Thursday night. Two juveniles and one adult are in custody on unrelated charges in the case.

Later, Officer Nicholas Sabo took his own life, according to Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson during a news conference on Friday.

“I don’t think anybody out there can understand what the division is going through. The loss of an officer in the line of duty, especially to violence is a terrible tragedy. But two officers in one night is really bad,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams.

Williams said Sabo transferred to Cleveland because he wanted to work in the city.

Cuyahoga County’s Suicide Prevention Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 216-623-6888.

“Keep sending us your prayers,” Williams said.

