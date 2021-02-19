Cleveland Division of Police mourn officer’s passing

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is mourning one of its own on Friday.

Patrol Officer Erwin C. Eberhardt died suddenly on Thursday at the age of 53.

Eberhardt started his career with the division of police in 1990. He served many years in the second district, and spent time in the airport unit and the police academy, where he trained hundreds of recruits.

“He was well known and beloved by the trainees as someone who always provided support and humor as he was always there to lighten the load of law enforcement training,” Cleveland police said in a news release on Friday.

Patrol Officer Erwin C. Eberhardt (Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in overseas deployments, including Operation Enduring Freedom. He was one of the longest serving members of the Cleveland Division of Police Honor Guard.

Eberhardt leaves behind four children and three grandchildren.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson ordered American flags at the city’s police station be lowered until after funeral services.