Cleveland Division of Fire mourns loss of one of their own

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Fire announced today the passing of one of their own firefighters.

Firefighter David Shantery died suddenly today.

Hired in 1998, Firefighter Shantery was a highly regarded and decorated member of the department. He was awarded the Florian Cross in 2016 for his role in rescuing two children from a burning home in 2015.

“I want to offer my condolences to the family and loved ones of Firefighter David Shantery,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “David was a great man who served this city well and he will truly be missed.”

“I first met Firefighter David Shantery as a fire instructor at our Fire Training Academy on March 9, 1998. I knew back then that he would be an excellent firefighter for our great city,” said Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo. “My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. David, I will truly miss you.”

Upcoming services will be determined by the family of Firefighter David Shantery.