Cleveland Division of Fire investigating suspected arson case in the Flats, $5k reward offered

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Fire is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on a suspected arson at a building in the east bank of the Flats.

Firefighters responded to the property at 1330 Old River Road during the early morning hours on Oct. 17. They had to shut down the area as they battled the blaze.

#CLEFIRE Fire Investigation Unit seeking information regarding a suspected Arson Fire at 1330 Old River Road during the early morning hours of Saturday, October 17th. Reward available up to $5K.

Call (216) 664-6380. pic.twitter.com/WfU2UqKxIj — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 22, 2020

It’s since been determined that someone may have intentionally set the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-664-6380.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: