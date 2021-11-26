Cleveland detectives looking for man accused of stealing woman’s car in armed robbery

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Division of Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a woman’s car in the city last week.

According to investigators, the suspect walked up to a woman while she was getting out of her car in the area of Detroit Avenue and Berea Road on Nov. 17.

Investigators say the suspect pulled a black handgun on the woman, demanding the keys to her vehicle before taking it and heading eastbound on Detroit.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information about the incident should contact First District Detective Simonelli at (216) 623-2549.