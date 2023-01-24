CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Guardians Manager Terry Francona reported to Guards Fest on Saturday, but apparently did not arrive on his scooter.

According to Cleveland police, Francona filed a police report stating he parked his scooter outside of his apartment building at about 9:30 p.m. Friday and noticed it missing by 8 a.m. on Saturday morning.

He told police he still has the key to the scooter.

Detectives are investigating and are checking for any video in the area that may help them find the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police detectives as soon as possible. Cleveland police can be reached at 216-623-5000.

Francona rides the scooter to Progressive Field from his downtown Cleveland home, and can often be seen handing out post-victory high fives to fans.