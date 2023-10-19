CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Cleveland police detective is in the hospital after a paragliding accident left her seriously injured earlier this week.

According to Cleveland police, Detective Ashley Schut was paragliding with her husband in Utah on Tuesday when another hang glider ran into her, causing them both to fall.

Schut was taken to a hospital in the Salt Lake City area, where she’s being held in a level 1 trauma center.

Doctors performed surgery to relieve spinal cord pressure, reversing paralysis. Schut also underwent surgery for a fractured pelvis.

According to the department, Schut has been with the Cleveland Division of Police for five years. She’s assigned to the Violent Crime Reduction Team.

“Her husband describes her as a very tough person, but she has a long, long road to

recovery,” police officials said in a statement Thursday. “We ask our community to keep Detective Schut, her husband and family in your thoughts and prayers for a quick recovery.”

The Utah FOP Foundation has set up a fundraiser campaign to help Schut and her family pay for medical expenses.